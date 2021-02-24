Baltimore approves $50,000 settlement with man who fell in utility hole left open for months

The settlement, approved by the Board of Estimates, will resolve a claim by Darrin Tinker over a 2016 incident when he rode a bicycle into the water-filled hole in a sidewalk in his Towson neighborhood. The front wheel fell into the hole, tossing him face first unto the ground. According to the board’s agenda, Tinker broke his jaw, a forearm and one wrist and incurred more than $15,000 in medical bills.