Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will not run for president in 2024

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses supporters after giving his farewell speech at the Maryland statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not running for president in 2024.

Hogan, a Republican, entertained a presidential bid as a moderate candidate in numerous talk shows and interviews as his eight-year term as governor neared an end. But in a New York Times op-ed this Sunday, Hogan made a definitive decision not to run.

”After eight years of pouring my heart and soul into serving the people of Maryland, I have no desire to put my family through another grueling campaign just for the experience,” Hogan wrote.

Former President Donald Trump has already announced his candidacy.

Hogan added in his op-ed that “the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination.”

This story will be updated.