Maryland Gov. Hogan names aide as state labor secretary

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named Tiffany Robinson to be the next state labor secretary on Tuesday.
Robinson has served as the Republican governor’s deputy chief of staff, working on issues including labor, housing, education, human services and health, according to the governor’s office.
“Tiffany’s experience as an advocate for Maryland’s workers and small businesses, and her commitment to public service, make her an outstanding choice to be our next labor secretary,” Hogan said in a statement.
Robinson previously served in top housing and community development positions for the state and Harford County, and worked as an attorney in private practice.
She earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore.
The position of labor secretary became vacant in December, when Hogan moved then-Secretary Kelly Schulz to lead the Department of Commerce. James Rzepkowski, a former state delegate and assistant labor secretary, had been serving as acting labor secretary. He will continue as assistant secretary.
Robinson will take over as labor secretary at the end of July.
She will be subject to a confirmation vote by the state Senate when the General Assembly convenes in January.