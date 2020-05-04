Baltimore’s Kweisi Mfume to be sworn in Tuesday as Maryland’s newest congressman

Democrat Kweisi Mfume, center, speaks to reporters during an election night news conference after he won the 7th Congressional District special election, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Baltimore. Mfume defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik to finish the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat Mfume held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP. All voters in the 7th Congressional District were strongly urged to vote by mail in an unprecedented election dramatically reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez/AP)