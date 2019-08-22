As debate over Maryland education funding intensifies, Kirwan commission to meet

A commission charged with finding ways to improve public education in Maryland will meet Thursday amid an intensifying debate over whether taxpayers can afford to put more money into schools.
The Kirwan Commission — nicknamed for its chairman, former University of Maryland president William E. “Brit” Kirwan — has already recommended a series of improvements that could eventually cost nearly $4 billion per year, once they’re all phased in. They include increasing teacher pay, expanding prekindergarten and offering more community and family services.
Now, the commission is working on recommendations for how to pay for the improvements. It’s expected to recommend that the state government and counties split the cost of the programs, but the details have not been ironed out.
Gov. Larry Hogan and some Republican lawmakers have criticized the commission’s ambitious recommendations, saying they’re too expensive. At a Maryland Association of Counties conference last week, Hogan said he would not support significant tax increases to pay for them.
“They took this action without any regard to funding formulas and with absolutely no plan whatsoever for how any of your counties or the state taxpayers could possibly pay for any of it,” the Republican governor.
Supporters of the Kirwan plan pushed back. Joe Francaviglia, director of the advocacy group Strong Schools Maryland, called on the governor to stop criticizing the commission.
“This is a practical, well-thought-out plan that will strengthen schools, give kids a world-class education and boost the Maryland economy,” Francaviglia said in a statement.
Democratic lawmakers called the governor’s comments “fear mongering.” And Kirwan himself said it’s important for the state to increase its investment in public schools.
“The question is, ‘Is it enough of a priority to have a world-class education for our children?’ If it is, then we will find a way to pay for this," Kirwan said.
The Democratic-led General Assembly passed a law this year requiring the governor put $850 million over the next two years into the state budget to start implementing some of the recommendations.
The panel, which includes lawmakers, education advocates, county officials and representatives from the Hogan administration, is to hold an all-day meeting in Annapolis. It has scheduled three more meetings for September.