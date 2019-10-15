Baltimore City would be required to nearly double its spending on public schools over the next decade under an education funding proposal from a state work group that’s moving forward.
The city would need to spend $330 million extra on public schools by 2030 as part of a massive boost to education proposed by the state’s so-called Kirwan Commission that’s been studying how to improve public schools.
By 2030, the state would spend $2.8 billion more on public schools, combined with $1.2 billion more from local school systems, for a total boost of $4 billion annually, under formulas proposed Tuesday.
The money would go to a variety of programs including increasing teacher salaries, putting more counselors and health professionals in schools, giving more support to high-poverty schools, improving career preparation programs and giving teachers money for school supplies. The commission’s goal has been to return Maryland’s schools to the best performing in the nation.
It’s not clear how the state and local governments would pay for the increased spending. The Kirwan Commission is leaving that decision up to state lawmakers and local leaders.
Joan Carter Conway, a former state senator from Baltimore who sits on the commission, expressed doubts that the money could be found.
“Given the dynamics of specifically what’s happening in the poorer jurisdictions, especially Baltimore City, it’s dreamland to sit here and believe that we will be able to pay,” she said.
Conway said later that she supports the recommendations, but is concerned about how the money will be found.
Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore said she’s exploring having charities and foundations help foot the bill. McIntosh said she and commission chairman William E. “Brit” Kirwan have a meeting Wednesday with philanthropists to discuss the idea.
“I think there’s a place for them to help,” she said.
But McIntosh said Baltimore City and other local governments will have to make serious decisions about their budget priorities, referencing specifically the city police budget.
“There’s some who believe, and I’m one of them, that $300 million invested up front in children — keeping schools open after school, on Saturdays, in the summer, providing education and cultural activities for kids — might actually help the problem that police have not yet been able to address,” said McIntosh, a Democrat.
Kirwan, a former chancellor of the state’s university system, said it’s vitally important for governments to make investing in children a top priority.
“It comes down to priorities,” he said in an interview. “The money is there.”
The amount of expected increases gave Harford County Executive Barry Glassman pause. He represents local governments on the Kirwan Commission, some like Baltimore that would face huge required increases, and others that would face modest increases.
Glassman, a Republican, said the state’s counties “are affected dramatically and in different ways.” Plus, he said, county leaders have had little time to study the potential impacts. He declined to vote.
Michael Sanderson, executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties, said in an interview that local governments will have to make tough budget choices.
“I don’t think you can nip and tuck your way” to finding increases in the budget, he said.
At full phase-in in 2030, Baltimore County, for example, would need to add $88 million more in annual education funding, a 9% increase, while Anne Arundel would have to put in $98 million extra, an 11% increase.
Some counties would have to pay nothing extra or only a few percent more.
David Brinkley, the state budget secretary for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, also declined to vote. He said he wanted the programs to be prioritized so the state could invest first in those that provide the most “bang for the buck.”
Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said he was proud to vote for the funding recommendations. He noted there was no alternative put forward by those with concerns.
“I don’t remember other proposals being suggested. I don’t remember other ideas being brought to the table. ... At the end of the day there wasn’t an alternative," Ferguson said.
Asked later about Ferguson’s comments, Brinkley would not say whether the Hogan administration would put forward its own education funding formula.
Lester Davis, a spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, a Democrat, said in an interview the mayor supports increasing funding for city schools. But he noted the fiscal realities in Baltimore could make large increases difficult.
“From the mayor’s perspective, he’s committed to being the first mayor in recent memory to substantially increase spending on our schools,” Davis said.
Davis said it was “too premature” to talk about potential tax increases or cuts to other departments to millions more for the schools.
“We know these numbers are fluid,” he said. “These numbers are likely to be adjusted.”
The next step will be for the full Kirwan Commission to review the funding recommendations, a process that will involve a public discussion. From there, the recommendation will go to the governor and state lawmakers to consider. The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 30.
“This is a big moment, but just a step in the ongoing process," said Sean Johnson, a member of the commission representing the state’s teachers union.
The workgroup’s recommendations came as the ACLU of Maryland and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund sent a letter to the Kirwan Commission urging more funding for Baltimore’s schools.
“It represents a constitutional violation that is continuing to harm generations of children in Baltimore City — a district in which the majority of students are African-American and the majority live in poverty or have other special needs putting them “at risk” of educational failure — by depriving them of the adequate education guaranteed by Maryland’s Constitution,” stated the letter signed lawyers for the civil rights organizations.
The ACLU of Maryland and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund have reopened a landmark lawsuit they hope will force the state to provide hundreds of millions more dollars for the Baltimore school system. They argue that the state is not living up to its obligation — spelled out in a consent decree two decades ago — to provide enough funding for city schools.