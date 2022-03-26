Republican lawmaker draws criticism after tweeting profanity in response to Maryland General Assembly leaders

A Republican lawmaker apologized Saturday for tweeting profanity in response to a tweet from Maryland General Assembly’s top leadership, stating she meant to privately send the message to a close friend.

The social media exchange centers on a lawsuit filed last month that challenges a General Assembly-approved map of the state’s congressional districts. Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, both Democrats, released a joint statement Friday expressing disappointment in a Maryland judge’s decision to reject the map as “a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

Their joint statement caught the attention Saturday morning of Del. Kathy Szeliga, who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit and represents portions of Harford and Baltimore counties that are at the heart of the redistricting debate.

“B-----s!! The court is not gonna like to see that,” Szeliga tweeted in response to the statement shared from Jones’ Twitter account. “The seven judges that get to see this and make a final decision will not like this press release. That is even better for us”

Szeliga deleted the tweet a short time later, but not before some Twitter users took screenshots of the exchange.

The delegate soon tweeted again that she “sincerely” apologized for her tweet, “which was meant as a private message to a close friend.” Szeliga called her tweet totally inappropriate and said “I’m truly sorry.”

In an email Saturday afternoon, Szeliga said she called Jones and her chief of staff to personally apologize for the tweet. She said she also plans to apologize directly to Ferguson.

Representatives for Ferguson and Jones did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Some Twitter users called the apology disingenuous, pointing out that Szeliga’s use of profanity to describe her colleagues in private would have been equally inappropriate.

Courts around the country have been dealing this year with complaints of alleged “gerrymandering.” Gerrymandering commonly involves stacking large numbers of the opposite party’s voters into a limited number of districts, leaving that party with too few voters to compete elsewhere.

In Maryland, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 and Democrats hold a strong majority in both chambers of the legislature, the GOP has long criticized the state’s congressional map as one of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

If the lawsuit comes before the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, all but one of the serving judges have been appointed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Baltimore Sun reporters Emily Opilo and Jeff Barker contributed to this report.