Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and use a Bible owned by Thurgood Marshall

By Alexandra Jaffe
Associated Press
Jan 18, 2021 1:41 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris participates in an interview and question-and-answer session with leaders from historically black colleges and universities during a Thurgood Marshall College Fund event at the JW Marriott in Washington in February 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

WASHINGTON — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall stands outside the Supreme Court building in Washington in September 1967 after he was sworn in as the first black associate justice to on the high court.
West Baltimore-born Thurgood Marshall stands outside the Supreme Court building in Washington in September 1967 after he was sworn in as the first black associate justice to on the high court. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ABC News first reported the latest details of Harris’ inauguration plans.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall — like Harris, a graduate of Howard University — one of her “greatest heroes.”
The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer,” calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.

And this will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.

