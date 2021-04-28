VP Kamala Harris to visit Baltimore on Biden administration’s 100th day, tout COVID relief, recovery

On the Biden administration’s 100th day Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Baltimore to tout COVID-19 vaccination and recovery efforts and pitch massive jobs and family aid packages that will be considered by a sharply divided Congress.
Harris, who based her headquarters in Baltimore when she was a Democratic presidential candidate, is expected to appear in the city the day after President Joe Biden makes his first joint address to Congress.
Biden and Harris are expected to promote the administration’s continued vaccination push — an effort that has led to 200 million doses being administered, but which has seen Black and Hispanic people vaccinated at lower rates than their shares of the populations of states and localities.
As of Wednesday, the state health department reported about 31.5% of Maryland’s population has been fully vaccinated. Almost 43% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Among the 1.9 million people fully vaccinated, about 22% are Black, though they make up about a third of the state’s population. Just over 5% of those fully vaccinated are Hispanic, though they make up more than 10% of the population.
In March, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled a plan to improve equitable distribution of vaccines, including working with churches and community groups that request clinics in their neighborhoods.
The vice president is expected to go Thursday to the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where Hogan plans to join her, according to his spokesman, Mike Ricci.
Harris has also invited Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott to join her for the visit, said Cal Harris, the mayor’s communications director.
The White House had not announced the location of Harris’ visit as of early Wednesday afternoon, nor addressed why Baltimore was selected for Harris to appear on the administration’s milestone day.
Democratic-dominated Baltimore gave the Biden-Harris ticket 87.2% of the vote in last year’s presidential election.
City and state elected officials welcomed the March passage of Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 relief bill they clamored for after seeing revenues plunge because of the coronavirus pandemic. Baltimore is getting about $670 million in direct support, while the state is receiving about $4 billion, according to federal lawmakers. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion plan without any Republican votes.
In 2019, Harris located her primary campaign headquarters in a Baltimore office building. The campaign said Baltimore felt like a “sister city” to Oakland, California, where Harris is grew up, and that both were vibrant cities facing challenges related to poverty and crime. Harris ended her presidential bid in December 2019, but was picked to be Biden’s running mate. She is the first female vice president and woman of color to win that office.
Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis said Wednesday that she was “thrilled” Harris planned to mark the 100th day in the city.
“Baltimore has always been at the heart of our nation — it’s a city of hope, tenacity, and grit — there is no better place to start putting America back on track,” Lewis said.
In addition to the rescue plan, the administration now has an American Jobs Plan. Congressional Republicans have questioned its proposals to raise corporate taxes to fund improvements to the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Biden and Harris are also pitching the just-announced American Families Plan, a bill that focuses on child care, education and paid family leave.
Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn, Emily Opilo and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.