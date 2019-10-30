Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will cut staff in her campaign’s Baltimore headquarters as part of an all-in Iowa push leading up to the first caucus in that state.
In a memo Wednesday to staff, Harris’ campaign manager said the team would “reduce the size of our headquarters staff," but did not provide specifics on how many people will be laid off.
“We face an incredibly competitive resource environment,” Juan Rodriguez wrote in a memo the campaign provided to The Baltimore Sun. “To effectively compete with the top campaigns and make the necessary investments in the critical final 100 days to the caucus, we need to reduce expenditures elsewhere and realign resources.”
Staff is being diverted from downtown Baltimore — as well as from California, Nevada and New Hampshire — in favor of Iowa for “the home stretch of the caucus campaign,” according to the memo. The caucus is Feb. 3.
In reference to the reorganization, Harris’ communications director tweeted that “campaigns are about tough choices.”
“Kamala & this team launched with 1 goal in mind: win the nomination & take on Trump,” Lily Adams wrote. “It wasn’t to just participate. We’re going to make the hard choices necessary to put us in a place to achieve that goal.”
Harris picked Baltimore for her campaign headquarters because of its diversity and proximity to Washington. Her campaign chairwoman and sister, Maya Harris, said it’s like a “sister city” to the family’s hometown of Oakland, California.
The headquarters’ building was mostly filled with young staffers, many of whom rented downtown apartments or houses so they could walk to the office and explore the city.
A spokesman said the campaign plans to keep its headquarters in Baltimore.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.