Maryland senators vote to end life without parole for juveniles

A separate piece of legislation sailed through the House of Delegates to limit children under 13 being charged criminally to a handful of specific, serious offenses; keep more nonviolent felony cases in juvenile court rather than sending children’s cases to adult court; curb how often juveniles are locked up in detention, and add new limits to the length of probation sentences imposed by juvenile court judges. Delegates backed that bill — sponsored by Baltimore Democrat Luke Clippinger — 94-42.