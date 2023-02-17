Maryland senators consider reversing law that automatically charges children as adults with serious crimes

Adrian Lonely was charged as an adult for armed carjacking when he was 16. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

During his 5 1/2 years behind bars, he said, he was nearly raped at 17 in a state prison in Hagerstown. He saw someone stabbed to death. And he was stabbed 13 times.

“I surrounded myself with people who nurtured my suspicion that everyone was out to get me and filled my head with radical thinking. Because there’s people in jail that you shouldn’t put around kids, because you could put a message in their mind. And I was one of them,” Lonely, 30, told a crowd Thursday at a rally outside the State House in Annapolis.

For the second year in a row, lawmakers are working on legislation they say would protect children like Lonely by having every child’s case begin in juvenile court.

Sponsored by Baltimore Sen. Jill Carter and Montgomery County Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, both Democrats, the Youth Equity and Safety Act would ensure no children enter the criminal justice system through adult criminal court, as currently happens automatically with older teens facing certain serious charges. Such defendants must petition the court to have their case sent to juvenile court.

Under the bill, a state’s attorney would have the ability to file a petition to waive a case up to adult court — a decision a judge would make.

“All this bill does is treat children, when it comes to the criminal justice system, the same way that we treat children in every other area of the law,” Carter said during the bill’s hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. “It does not in any way prohibit a person from being tried as an adult under the certain circumstances.”

This is the second year that Carter has sponsored this legislation. The 2022 version did not make it out of the Senate committee.

Carter said the bill simply shifts the burden of proof that a child should face adult criminal charges from the defense to the prosecution.

“The burden should not be placed on children to convince the court, ‘I’m a child,’” she said. “That is a ridiculous and unfair burden.”

Under current law, there are 33 offenses, including abduction, kidnapping, first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape, and armed carjacking, that automatically land children in adult court. Also, children who previously have been convicted in criminal court are sent to adult court if they face a subsequent charge.

Kids as young as 14 are automatically charged in adult court for first-degree rape and first-degree murder. Teens who are 16 and 17 are automatically charged in adult court if they commit a crime of violence or are facing a handgun violation.

Josh Rovner of The Sentencing Project said Maryland was the second of 50 states to enact a law establishing that children could be automatically tried in adult court for certain crimes, “and in the years since, we’ve added charges at a faster pace than almost anywhere else.”

Jenny Egan, a juvenile public defender, said that aside from Alabama, Maryland automatically charges more Black and brown children in adult court than any state per capita. She said it is second only to Florida in sending more kids in number to adult court.

Egan said laws like Maryland’s were enacted in response to panic over “superpredators,” a fear perpetuated by political scientists, prosecutors and the media in the 1990s.

“Scientists argued that they had no conscience and lacked redeeming qualities and should be warehoused in adult prisons for the rest of their lives,” Egan explained. “This myth has been disproven and should be left in the dustbin of history. However, the policies put into law to support that myth are at issue in front of you today.”