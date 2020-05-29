Maryland to close two juvenile detention centers

Maryland is closing two juvenile detention facilities at the end of next month, moving 10 children to other centers.
In an announcement made Friday morning, the state Department of Juvenile Services said it would close the all-girls J. DeWeese Carter Youth Facility in Kent County and the Meadow Mountain Youth Center in Garrett County.
The three girls assigned to the Carter center will be moved across the state to the Backbone Mountain Youth Center in Garrett County.
The seven boys at Meadow Mountain will be moved to Backbone Mountain and the Green Ridge Youth Center in Allegany County.
In a statement, Juvenile Services Secretary Sam Abed said the number of juveniles in the system has been declining.
“Consolidating our resources now allows us to maintain the necessary services to treat our youth, and better aligns with our population trends,” Abed said.
The department’s announcement indicated there had been ongoing issues with food service for the girls at the Carter center. The vendor hired by the state suspended its service at Carter, so the girls were moved to the Lower Eastern Shore Children’s Center in Wicomico County.
