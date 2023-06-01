Here’s a look at some Maryland laws going into effect June 1

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After the legislative session adjourned for the year, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, vetoed only three bills, allowing hundreds to gradually go into effect over this year and next.

Aside from several bills that were enacted immediately after they were signed, Thursday marked the first batch of bills — 120, to be exact — that became law. Here are just a few pieces of legislation going into effect Thursday.

Child Victims Act of 2023

After four emotionally challenging legislative sessions, the Child Victims Act of 2023 went into effect Thursday, eliminating the statute of limitations and, therefore, allowing survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators and the institutions that attempted to quiet victims and sweep abuse under the rug.

Those who survived childhood sexual abuse in state-run institutions, like public schools, county boards of education and municipal recreation centers, will be eligible to receive up to $890,000 in damages. Survivors of abuse at the hands of private institutions, like private schools or the Catholic Church, may receive up to $1.5 million.

Opponents to the legislation, notably the Maryland Catholic Conference, which serves as the lobbying arm of the three Catholic Archdioceses that cover the state, have decried the law to be unconstitutional. A provision was placed in the bill before it was passed and signed by Moore to permit the Maryland Supreme Court to determine the law’s constitutionality before cases are heard in a lower court.

Abortion legislation

Following a June 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark decision Roe v. Wade, maintaining access to abortion care in Maryland was a hot policy area during the 2023 legislative session.

Though the General Assembly passed a package of four bills, only two went into effect Thursday, including the Reproductive Health Protection Act. As of June 1, Maryland is prohibited from aiding other states’ criminal investigations of and court proceedings against patients and providers involved in abortions that take place within the state’s borders. Under this law, Maryland is only able to assist other states in the investigation and prosecution of individuals in these circumstances if the medical acts performed are also criminalized in Maryland.

A companion law goes into effect Thursday, which prohibits electronic records relating to a patient’s reproductive health care from crossing state lines without their consent.

Procedural shake-ups at the State Board of Elections

Effective June 1, the process of removing the State Board of Elections administrator will have fewer hurdles to overcome.

Under a new law, members of the State Board of Elections can remove the administrator only with an affirmative vote of four out of five confirmed members.

Previously, the board had to provide the administrator written charges for the grounds of their dismissal based on incompetence, misconduct or another good cause. The board was then required to give them notice and allow the administrator to defend their case. If four of five confirmed members voted to oust them, they were able to remain in their post until the state senate confirmed a replacement during the next legislative session.

In March, the current elections administrator, Linda Lamone, announced her retirement after over a quarter-century in office and numerous calls for her to step down. The State Board of Elections is currently searching for her replacement. Lamone will officially leave her post later this year.

529 reform

Following reports of frenzied families being locked out of their Maryland 529 college tuition savings plans, the General Assembly ushered legislation to Moore’s desk looking for a fix.

The issue rested upon the Maryland Prepaid College Trust, which allows parents to purchase semester credits and lock in tuition rates when they open an account under the state’s 529 program.

As of Thursday, the purview of this portion of the program, which formerly was an independent state agency, has been moved to the Office of the State Treasurer. The new law also bars anyone not currently enrolled in the program from joining, and will phase out completely by 2025.