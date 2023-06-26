Here’s a look at what will become law in Maryland on Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Over 300 laws are set to go into effect Saturday — the same day that cannabis will be legalized for adult recreational use.

Lawmakers scrambled to pass emergency legislation to set up a taxation and regulatory system ahead of the impending legalization date to allow the first round of licensed retailers to have their businesses up and running.

The General Assembly also passed legislation that will prohibit police officers from conducting traffic stops and vehicle searches based only on the smell of marijuana. That law goes into effect next Saturday, too.

While many bills are taking effect as law Saturday, about 350 remaining bills won’t go into effect until Oct. 1.

Aside from those related to Maryland’s nascent recreational cannabis industry, here’s a look at a few other new laws that begin Saturday.

Tax cuts for veterans

Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, an Army veteran, had a successful first legislative session with the passage of all 10 of his priority bills.

One of those is the Keep Our Heroes Home Act, which goes into effect Saturday, will expand the amount of military retirement income exempt from state taxes from $15,000 to $20,000 for veterans 55 and older and from $5,000 to $12,500 for younger veterans next tax season.

“It’s not just that they deserve our support. It’s that they’ve earned it,” Moore said during a bill-signing ceremony in May at Martin State Airport. “We need them to keep serving and to keep calling Maryland home, and the best way to do that is to show our veterans that they’re appreciated.”

Military health care reimbursement

The Health Care for Heroes Act of 2023 — another piece of legislation prioritized by Moore — also will go into effect Saturday. The new law will create a program to reimburse members of the Maryland National Guard up to $60 per month for premiums paid through health and dental plans under its TRICARE health insurance program.

Cash for body-worn cameras

During the 2021 legislative session, the General Assembly enacted a landmark package of police reform bills, including a requirement for all Maryland law enforcement agencies to outfit their on-duty officers with body-worn cameras by July 1, 2025.

But, for smaller agencies, cameras and video file storage systems are too costly.

Beginning Saturday, the Maryland Department of General Services and Department of Information Technology will be tasked with negotiating affordable contracts with companies to supply smaller agencies with the required equipment.

Title IX support

Starting Saturday, Maryland public schools will be required to inform students, parents and families about how they can file sexual misconduct complaints, what supports are in place for people who file complaints and who serves as the institution’s Title IX coordinator.

Public comments on state procurement

Beginning next week, the Board of Public Works will begin to prepare a procedure for members of the public to file comments on agenda items electronically. The system is required to be in place before Oct. 1, 2024.

The governor, comptroller and state treasurer serve on the Board of Public Works, which approves contacts for the state’s executive agencies.