Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana elected House speaker after prolonged Republican infighting

U.S. House Republicans — including Maryland’s lone GOP representative in Congress — coalesced after more than three weeks of infighting to make U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a conservative ally of former President Donald Trump, the new speaker.

Johnson won unanimous support from his 220 GOP colleagues, ending a prolonged and historic vacancy in one of the country’s most powerful positions. Soon after the vote, Johnson was sworn into office, officially becoming second in the line of presidential succession.

All 209 voting Democrats, including seven Maryland lawmakers, voted against Johnson.

“The people’s House is back in business,” Johnson said after grabbing the gavel.

The vote followed weeks of uncertainty after a small number of GOP lawmakers forced a vote that made California Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy the first speaker in history to be ousted in the middle of a term.

A lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team, Johnson emerged as the fourth Republican nominee in what has become an unprecedented cycle of political infighting since McCarthy’s ouster as GOP factions jockey for power. While not the party’s top choice for the gavel, the deeply religious and even-keeled Johnson has few Republican foes and an important GOP backer: Donald Trump.

“I think he’s gonna be a fantastic speaker,” Trump said Wednesday at the New York courthouse where the former president, who is the Republican front-runner for president in 2024, is on trial over a lawsuit alleging business fraud.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, an Eastern Shore Republican who originally voted against pushing out McCarthy, told The Baltimore Sun that Johnson could help restore Americans’ faith in the federal government.

“So many people are distrustful of government,” Harris said. “This is a man who is doing it for the right reasons. He’s not there to enrich himself.”

Harris acknowledged the frustration of being unable to seat a speaker since McCarthy’s ouster. “There were a lot of raw nerves,” he said.

But Harris blamed Democrats for contributing to the sense of “chaos” by supplying votes needed to remove McCarthy.

Democrats had declined to make a deal with Republican leaders to save McCarthy’s speakership, saying it wasn’t their responsibility.

Earlier Wednesday, Harris said on social media that Johnson was “exactly the kind of leader the House, Washington, and America needs in this time of national and global crisis.”

That message was similar to Harris’ previous support, along with a large portion of his colleagues, for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan, another ardent Trump ally, was previously close to winning the speakership but did not have enough votes to get over the finish line. Harris backed him at the time, calling him then “the unifier the House Republican Conference needs.”

Harris had also at one time indicated support for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for the top job.

Harris is a member of the Freedom Caucus, which is widely considered the most conservative bloc in the chamber, pushing for dramatic cuts in federal spending, strict southern border policies and the end of U.S. support for Ukraine in the country’s war against Russia. Its members have also continued to question the legitimacy of Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Johnson was among the vocal members of Congress pushing to overturn the election.

The Democrats in Maryland’s U.S. House delegation, meanwhile, all voted for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday, as they had done repeatedly going back to the marathon 15-vote process to select McCarthy originally in January. With Republicans’ slim majority in the chamber, the Democrats’ votes for Jeffries earlier this month helped just eight GOP members push out their leader.

Jeffries said House Democrats will find “common ground” work with Republicans whenever possible for the “good of the country.”

The leadership absence had prevented the House from conducting all other business — including any legislation aimed at providing support for Israel while it responds to the terrorist attacks against it by Hamas, and any work on preventing another potential government shutdown next month.

The short-term spending plan Congress passed earlier this month — which led directly to the extended speaker vacancy — will end Nov. 17.

Maryland stands at particular risk during a shutdown. About 160,000 federal workers are based in Maryland and more are contractors who would not be guaranteed back pay in the event of a shutdown that forced them to work or be furloughed without pay. Government services, including food and nutritional resources for low-income workers and families, would also be at risk.

The first order of business for the newly united chamber Wednesday was working to pass a House resolution in support of Israel.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, congratulated the new speaker and said it’s “time for all of us to act responsibly” with challenges ahead to fund the government and provide aid for Ukraine and Israel.

“We need to move swiftly,” Biden said.

But Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign issued a news release saying Johnson’s election cemented the “takeover” of the House Republican Conference by extremists loyal to Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.