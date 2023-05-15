Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. declines run for U.S. Senate seat, endorses Angela Alsobrooks

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Monday he will not run to succeed U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, who said earlier this month that he would not seek reelection in 2024.

Olszewski threw his weight behind Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who announced her campaign last week.

Advertisement

“Washington needs a new generation of leadership,” Olszewski said. “And when we elect Angela Alsobrooks, we will have another champion who will build upon the incredible legacy of Senator Ben Cardin, continuing to deliver not just for the Baltimore region, but for the entire state and nation.”

U.S. Rep. David Trone, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, and activist Jerome Segal announced their campaigns earlier this month for Cardin’s seat.

Advertisement

Olszewski teased his decision last week during an appearance on WBAL-AM, when host T.J. Smith pointed out that his name had been floated as a potential successor for Cardin.

“I was not angling for or preparing for Senator Cardin to retire,” Olszewski said. “I’m talking to my family, and I expect in the next week or so we’ll make an announcement.”

[ 2024 U.S. Senate race in Maryland: Who’s in, who’s out ]

Olszewski first won election in 2018 as county executive of Baltimore County. He previously considered a 2022 gubernatorial run, but opted to run for re-election instead. He won handily over Republican challenger Pat McDonough in November.

He endorsed former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez for the Democratic nomination for governor last July. Perez lost the primary to Wes Moore, the eventual general election winner.