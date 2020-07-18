Maryland leaders pay tribute to civil rights luminary Rep. John Lewis

After the death of Rep. John Lewis, stalwart of the Civil Rights Movement and powerful voice in Congress, condolences poured in from around the globe. Lewis, who faced extreme violence and often arrests as he fought for equality, was 80-years-old, and had been battling pancreatic cancer.
Maryland politicians joined the sorrowful yet triumphant chorus with their own messages Saturday, lauding Lewis for his life’s work:
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman John Lewis yesterday. He was a giant among men; who believed that our country could be better than what it was and he gave his blood, sweat, and tears in that pursuit. He believed in the promise of America and its founding ideals of equality and justice for all. Congressman Lewis spent his life getting into good trouble so that we could advance as a nation.”
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott: “Tonight the world lost a giant. A man who risked his life fighting Jim Crow and ended up in Congress continuing to cause “Good Trouble.” Think of how far we have to go in this country and how much greater that distance would be if not for @repjohnlewis. Thank You Sir. RIP”
Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby tweeted: “Two simple words: THANK YOU!”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan: “John Lewis represented the very best of our nation—a selfless public servant and moral leader who transcended the ideological divide. He spent the greater part of his life fighting for equality and justice, and he leaves an indelible mark on American history. It is a sad day.”
Maryland Sen. Jill Carter: “Two real civil rights legends - Rev. C.T. Vivian and Rep. John Lewis - gone on the same day. When great ones die, it feels like a mountain that covered us has fallen. Two most pious mountains collapsed today.”
Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones: “My heart is broken with the loss of Congressman John Lewis. This morning, I am reflecting on his life: the struggles that he had as a young man fighting for racial justice and the efforts he made as a legislator to improve this country for everyone.”
Sen. Ben Cardin: “Until his last days, John Lewis showed us all how to fight, stand up for justice & get into “good trouble.” He marched through Selma & the halls of the Capitol with the same faith, courage & conviction. Today our nation mourns a true hero. Rest in peace my dear friend & colleague. "
Sen. Chris Van Hollen: “I will never forget traveling with John on three civil rights pilgrimages to Alabama, each time with one of my children. We marched with him and others, arm in arm, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where in 1965 he had been beaten bloody for marching for the right to vote. He showed us all the power of moral courage to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice.”
Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger: “John Lewis embodied the civil rights movement, inspiring millions of Americans to get into “good trouble,” as he called it. What a loss, but what a legacy he leaves for those of us still fighting. He will always be Congress’ conscience. #RIPJohnLewis”
Rep. Anthony Brown: “I stand on the shoulders of giants like John Lewis - who never wavered even when the path before him was dangerous. He made “good trouble, necessary trouble” to help America redeem her soul. It’s now on us to continue his march toward justice. Rest well sir.”
Rep. David Trone: “America has lost one of its greatest. In some of our nation’s most challenging moments, John Lewis was a powerful voice of reason and courage. He stood up for what was right, fought for what was just, and achieved so much progress.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin: “America has lost a national treasure. It is hard to measure the depths of our loss. From an awesomely young age, @repjohnlewis placed his body in the pathway of injustice, violent white supremacy and apartheid.”