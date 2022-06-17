Widow of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz posts video urging Democrats to pick ‘anyone but Franchot’

The widow of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz made waves in the governor’s race Friday with a Facebook video denouncing the Democratic front-runner, state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

In a 36-second video posted to her personal Facebook page and circulated on social media, Jill Kamenetz urged Maryland Democrats to “vote for anyone but Franchot” in the July 19 primary. She looks straight into the camera, a photo of her husband in a beach-themed picture frame beside her.

She said Franchot “constantly lied and repeatedly misrepresented my husband’s record” and caused him “constant stress and anxiety.”

“He had the nerve to show up at Kevin’s funeral and sit in the front row, as if they were best friends,” she said. “I will never forget that.”

Kevin Kamenetz died at age 60 of a heart attack in 2018 while running for governor.

A spokeswoman for the Franchot campaign declined to comment on the video.

Reached by phone Friday, Kamenetz told The Baltimore Sun that she felt Franchot had misrepresented her husband’s record on installing air conditioning in county schools. She said Franchot inaccurately claimed that Kamenetz was not getting it done.

“He was getting it done, and he did it, and never even raised taxes,” she said of her husband.

She said that Franchot aligned himself with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to go against Kamenetz, a Democrat, on issues such as school air conditioning. Hogan and Franchot both serve on the Maryland Board of Public Works, the state’s three-member spending panel.

“It was very upsetting,” Jill Kamenetz said.

She said she was not working with the campaign of any other candidates in the crowded race.

In a poll for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore, 20% of likely voters said Franchot was their choice for governor. He was followed by former nonprofit leader Wes Moore (15%) and former U.S. and state Labor Secretary Tom Perez (12%).

About a third of voters were undecided. The poll, conducted by telephone and online May 27 through June 2, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sam Janesch contributed to this article.