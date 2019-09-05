Former NAACP president Ben Jealous rules out run for Baltimore mayor, may seek governor’s office again

Ben Jealous, the former NAACP president and Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, said Thursday he’s ruled out a run for mayor of Baltimore.
Jealous, 46, a Fells Point resident who easily won the city during the 2018 governor’s race, said he struggled with the decision for months, but ultimately decided against running.
“I love the city. This was a tough decision," Jealous said. "I have faith we will ultimately find a great mayor for the city.”
Jealous said he felt he needed to focus on his family rather than starting another campaign. Jealous said he helped teach his son baseball at campaign stops during the governor’s race last year.
“I’ve really got to focus running my daughter to rowing practice in South Baltimore and running my son to baseball practice in Roland Park,” Jealous said. “I really haven’t closed the door on running for governor again, and Baltimore deserves a mayor who’s not thinking about running for governor in a couple years. Baltimore needs a mayor who wants to serve two terms.”
Jealous would have entered the mayor’s race as a top-tier candidate in the field and as one of the most progressive. Other potential Democratic contenders include Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Council President Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith, state Del. Nick J. Mosby, state Sen. Mary Washington. Former state Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah is already in the race.
Jealous said he hasn’t decided who to endorse.
“Many of the candidates are friends,” Jealous said. “I’m looking for somebody who has the vision to be a strong mayor. I want to sit down with each of them.”
Jealous has launched a Baltimore-based investment firm named 20X that focuses on “social impact investing and advising” in the areas of technology and real estate.
Jealous lost his bid for the governor’s mansion in November to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. With nearly 1.3 million ballots cast in his favor, Hogan earned the most votes ever by any Maryland governor, eclipsing Democrat Martin O’Malley’s record from eight years prior. Jealous garnered more than 1 million votes.