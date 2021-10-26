Prince George’s Del. Jazz Lewis jumps in race to replace U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown

Del. Jazz M. Lewis on Tuesday jumped into the congressional race to replace U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, the first in what could be a flurry of Democratic candidates making a run for the open seat.
Lewis, 32, has represented parts of Prince George’s County in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2017. Lewis chairs the House Democratic Caucus in Annapolis and works as an adviser to longtime U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a fellow Prince George’s County Democrat.
“You can call me impatient,” Lewis said in a video announcing his campaign for Congress. “I’ve never been willing to wait years or decades for change we can make today.”
The announcement comes a day after Brown, a three-term Democratic congressman and former state lieutenant governor, told The Baltimore Sun that he is making a bid to replace retiring state Attorney General Brian Frosh instead of seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lewis is the first in what could shape up to be a crowded slate of Democrats seeking the nomination to replace Brown in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. The majority-Black district is currently considered among the most solidly Democratic seats in Congress and is likely to remain so even after state lawmakers finish redrawing Maryland’s political maps before next year’s elections.