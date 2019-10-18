That same theme echoed in the congressman’s first speech on the U.S. House floor in 1996, where he recited a poem by Democratic Rep. Parren Mitchell, whose seat he now filled: “'I only have a minute, 60 seconds in it, forced upon me, I did not choose it, but I know that I must use it, give account if I abuse it, suffer if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.'”