Baltimore County Democrats recommend appointing Jackson, Forbes to fill vacant seats in House of Delegates

Members of the Baltimore County Democratic Party have announced their choices to fill vacancies in Maryland’s General Assembly.
Carl Jackson and Cathi Forbes on Wednesday night were recommended by the Baltimore County Democratic State Central Committee for the District 8 and 42A House of Delegates seats, respectively.
District 8 Del. Eric Bromwell officially left his seat this month to serve as the county’s first opioid strategy coordinator. Likewise, Del. Stephen Lafferty left his District 42A seat to serve as the county’s chief sustainability officer, a position focused on climate change, green energy and development.
A small group of committee members based in each district was tasked with voting for their respective representative. The full committee still needs to vote by written ballot Tuesday to formally consent to the appointments recommended by the district committees. Once the full committee votes, its recommended candidates for the two delegate positions will be submitted to Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, who has the final authority on filling these positions.
Jackson, an administrative analyst at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, received four of five votes for the District 8 seat. In 2018, he finished fourth among six candidates who ran for three seats in the district. Bromwell in August voiced his support for Jackson to replace him.
Forbes, a Towson resident who has spent the past two decades doing education advocacy, received two votes for the District 42A seat. If appointed, she said, her priorities would include protecting the environment and expanding green space, promoting policies to protect working families, and ensuring access to quality, affordable health care.
Forbes would be the first woman to serve as the delegate for District 42A.