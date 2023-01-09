5 things to know about Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inauguration

Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a bestselling author and former nonprofit executive, will succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next week as Maryland’s 63rd chief executive and the state’s first Black governor. Many details about his swearing in are still to be announced, but past inaugural ceremonies and information from the Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee about several related events give Marylanders a glimpse of what to expect.

Here’s what we know so far:

The actual ceremony

Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller will be sworn in on Jan. 18 at noon outside the State House in Annapolis. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Because it’s outdoors, it’s suggested attendees dress appropriately for January weather. According to the National Weather Service, there was a high of 43 on Jan. 16, 2019, when Hogan took the oath of office for a second term. At his first inauguration four years earlier, it was snowing.

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore was joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller at the University of Maryland in College Park as they shared their plans for her chairing his “transition and transformation team.” (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

A day of service

As he did throughout his campaign, Moore is putting an emphasis on public service. In partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland, the Moore-Miller team is holding a day of service on Jan. 16 as part of commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Anyone interested in volunteering at community events can find more information under “Inaugural Events” at www.mooremillerinauguration.com.

A sold-out inaugural ball

The inaugural committee will host a “People’s Ball” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center with live entertainment and “celebratory chic” attire. Tickets are sold out for the main ballroom, but a second stage area has opened up and limited tickets are available.

Gathering in faith

The Moore team will hold a nondenominational gathering to celebrate faith and community the Sunday before his swearing in. The event will be at 5 p.m. Sunday at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church in Calverton.

Newly sworn-in governor Larry Hogan gives his inaugural address in front of the state house in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. (DYLAN SLAGLESTAFF PHOTO, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Special guests

Past Maryland inaugurations have featured a few big-name political speakers from out of state. For instance, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appeared at Hogan’s 2015 ceremony, while former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush gave an address in 2019. Moore’s celebrity cachet during the campaign reached as high as Oprah Winfrey, who hosted an online fundraiser for him, but no big attendees have been announced yet.