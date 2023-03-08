Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s $4.3 million inauguration funded by dozens of large-dollar donations

Scores of wealthy donors and corporations — from investment managers and energy companies to Baltimore’s sports teams and NBA star Kevin Durant — came out of the woodwork to help Gov. Wes Moore raise a whopping $4.6 million for his inauguration in January, a new public disclosure shows.

Moore ultimately spent $4.3 million on the Jan. 18 inauguration, which featured appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Chelsea Clinton in Annapolis before a party in Baltimore where more than 8,000 attendees celebrated Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third elected Black governor in U.S. history.

Moore, 44, had proved to be a prolific fundraiser last year in his first campaign for office, outraising a Democratic primary field full of experienced politicians.

Without the same $6,000 individual donor limit that candidates in the state face for elections, an organization created specifically for the inauguration received donations of $30,000 each from more than two dozen individuals and groups, some that do business in Maryland, according to the disclosure filed Tuesday with the State Board of Elections.

Those included Exelon Corp. and its subsidiary, Baltimore Gas and Electric; Amazon, and a political action committee run by public school educators who are members of the Maryland State Education Association, a teachers’ union.

Nearly 140 others — including a litany of investment managers and companies in health care, energy, real estate and construction — donated between $10,000 and $25,000 apiece.

The Baltimore Orioles donated $15,000 and both the Ravens and the Washington Commanders donated $10,000 each. The Orioles and the Ravens are tenants of state-owned stadiums in Baltimore. The baseball team is negotiating a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the Orioles and Moore issued a joint statement two weeks after the inauguration saying they looked forward “to continuing the conversation about the next evolution of this critical partnership.”

Durant, who grew up in Prince George’s County, gave $10,000.

Gov. Wes Moore and Oprah Winfrey pray during a benediction given by Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt at the conclusion of Moore's inauguration Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

And while millions came in from contributors, nearly $1.4 million came from ticket sales to the inaugural gala at the Baltimore Convention Center. Sold out weeks in advance, the “People’s Ball” featured performances from local and national musicians and an appearance by comedian Chris Tucker. An early round of tickets cost $50 each, while others cost $125 and some that included a separate reception cost $1,000.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support, not just in terms of donations, but with so many people who showed up at the swearing-in and the inaugural ball,” said Connor Lounsbury, a Moore spokesperson.

Moore’s total fundraising for the inauguration was nearly triple the amount former Gov. Larry Hogan raised for his second inauguration in 2018, which was the first time a Maryland governor was required to disclose inaugural fundraising and spending.

Hogan’s first inaugural celebration in 2015, also held at the convention center, was supported by some sponsors who paid at least $25,000 but whose donations were not required to be fully disclosed.

After winning reelection in 2018, Hogan disclosed under a new state law that he had raised and spent $1.66 million for his celebration at MGM National Harbor. The Republican collected large donations, including $100,000 each from Exelon and Global Energy Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based energy company, his disclosure showed.

Lounsbury said Moore’s inaugural committee imposed its own cap of $30,000 on donations to involve more individuals and groups that wanted to support the effort.

He also said the governor “takes his marching orders from the people of Maryland, full stop.”

Among the others who donated at that level were: Capital One Services; UnitedHealth Care Services; Baltimore-based CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the state’s dominant health insurer; Bethesda-based defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp., one of Maryland’s three Fortune 500 companies; roofing firm SGK Contracting Inc. of Baltimore; Hunt Valley-based spices and seasonings business McCormick & Co., and the Baltimore law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, at center with her husband, Dave Miller, mingled Jan. 18, 2023, with some of the estimated 8,000 in attendance at the inaugural ball at the Baltimore Convention Center. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Other large-dollar donations came from labor unions, including $15,000 from the largest union for Maryland state employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. Other donations included a combined $35,000 from two chapters of the Service Employees International Union; $15,000 from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, and $10,000 from the Metro Washington Council AFL-CIO.

Moore’s duties as governor include negotiating with unions representing state employees and serving as one of three members on the Maryland Board of Public Works, which makes decisions on lucrative state contracts with businesses.

With complex personal financial interests of his own, Moore recused himself from a Board of Public Works vote last month to avoid a potential conflict of interest involving a warehousing contract with Under Armour. Moore served on the Baltimore-based apparel company’s board until his election in November, and he owned thousands of shares of its stock. He and his team said in February they are in the process of developing a blind trust for those and other assets.

The inaugural committee’s spending, meanwhile, included everything from entertainment, security and food to travel, lodging and salaries.

As of March 1, $294,038 was left. Those funds cannot be transferred to Moore’s other political committees, under Maryland election law.

Moore and running mate Aruna Miller, raised nearly $17.3 million between the start of Moore’s campaign in mid-2021 and the end of 2022, according to a review by The Baltimore Sun of their campaign finance reports. As of their latest reports in early January, their campaign committees had more than $1.6 million in the bank.

According to the law, the inaugural committee can only use its money for inaugural festivities. It must use the remaining funds to pay any outstanding obligations from those events, and then can return the money to donors, transfer it to Maryland’s public campaign financing fund or donate it to charity. Lounsbury said Moore’s inaugural committee intends to distribute the remaining funds to nonprofit organizations in Maryland.