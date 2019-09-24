Where do members of the Maryland congressional delegation stand on impeachment of President Trump?

Several members of the Maryland congressional delegation are among a growing number of U.S. House Democrats calling for an impeachment investigation into Republican President Donald Trump.
The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate the family of Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The Trump administration is withholding from Congress a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House committee chairs and members of the Democratic caucus. Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against Trump.
So, where does each Maryland representative stand?
Andy Harris, District 1
The sole Republican in the Maryland delegation has been a supporter of President Trump and his agenda, and it’s unlikely he would support any impeachment proceedings.
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for his exact stance.
C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, District 2
Ruppersberger, a Baltimore Democrat, said in a statement that it appears the president “has committed impeachable offenses," and he supports the House Judiciary Committee’s plan to formalize an impeachment investigation.
“This includes apparent violations of the emoluments clause, obstructing the Mueller investigation, refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas and so on," Ruppersberger said in a statement. "Now, we must prove it by building a case using facts and evidence. The case must transcend politics.”
"Our forefathers created a system of checks and balances among the Administration, Congress and the Courts. It is Congress’ job to hold the President accountable. In addition to investigations underway by five other House Committees, I support the Judiciary’s plan to formalize an impeachment investigation and I look forward to seeing the results. No one is above the law.”
John Sarbanes, District 3
Sarbanes, a Towson Democrat and a member of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted his support on Sept. 12 for the Judiciary Committee “to codify procedures for an impeachment investigation of President Trump."
“We will follow the facts and get the full truth," Sarbanes tweeted. "No one is above the law.”
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for any updates.
Anthony Brown, District 4
The former lieutenant governor, a Largo Democrat, also tweeted his full support for the Judiciary Committee to open “a formal inquiry into whether to recommend impeachment of President Trump."
“Congress and the American people must have a full, unimpeded investigation into the alleged instances of obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump,” Brown tweeted on Aug. 16.
We’ve reached out to check his current stance.
Steny Hoyer, District 5
The No. 2 Democrat in the House and a Mechanicsville Democrat, Hoyer is second in command to Pelosi, who has previously argued that moving forward with impeachment proceedings, which are sure to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, would be fruitless and politically damaging to Democrats so close to the 2020 election.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Hoyer press secretary Annaliese Davis said he “is deeply alarmed by reports that President Trump sought help from a foreign government to investigate one of his political opponents.”
“He has repeatedly stated that the American people deserve all the facts, and that Congress will follow the facts wherever they lead, including impeachment,” Davis said.
David Trone, District 6
Trone, a Potomac Democrat, has said he supports House Democrats’ and the Judiciary Committee’s efforts to hold Trump accountable.
“He has always supported the work of the committees to hold the president accountable and supports House Democrats using every tool at our disposal to do so," a spokesperson for Trone told The Washington Post on Aug. 14. “This support includes the work of the Judiciary Committee, which is investigating whether to recommend articles of impeachment.”
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for any updates.
Elijah Cummings, District 7
The House Oversight chairman from Baltimore has clashed most publicly with President Trump, who called his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" over the summer. But Cummings, whose committee is conducting its own investigations into the president, has not yet publicly supported impeachment.
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson to check on his current stance.
Jamie Raskin, District 8
Raskin, a Takoma Park Democrat, has said he supports opening an investigation into whether to impeach Trump.
“Remember, an inquiry doesn’t prejudge the outcome,” Raskin told The Washington Post on May 21. “We’re not talking about articles of impeachment.”
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for any updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.