Maryland Del. Rick Impallaria charged with theft, misconduct in office

Harford County Republican Del. Rick Impallaria speaks during a community meeting Tuesday evening at the Joppa-Magnolia fire hall on the Ansar community being built in Joppatowne. (David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

State Del. Rick Impallaria has been charged with multiple counts of theft and misconduct in office.

The charges, filed Wednesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, center on allegations that Impallaria misused state funds involving a personal cottage and a district office in Essex.

The Republican lawmaker represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties. Reached by phone, Impallaria said, “I have no comment,” and hung up.

The charges were filed by the Office of the State Prosecutor, which handles cases of public corruption.

This story will be updated.