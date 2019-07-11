Baltimore immigration advocates gearing up for possible raids this weekend

A nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting migrant families may begin this weekend, according to two administration officials and others, and Baltimore-area immigrant activists said they are gearing up for the second time in two months help protect people’s rights.
The operation follows Republican President Donald Trump’s tweet in June that the United States will deport “millions” of undocumented immigrants, and would target people with final deportation orders, including families whose immigration cases were fast-tracked by judges in 10 major cities, including Baltimore, Chicago and Los Angeles.
“From everything we’ve heard, we have no reason to believe we won’t see action in the overall Baltimore area,” said Howard County immigration attorney and advocate Becca Niburg.
“We are preparing for that to happen in Baltimore. We hope all counties are preparing a plan,” said Niburg, a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security supervisor who oversaw immigration officers.
The Associated Press reported that the sweep remains in flux and could begin this weekend or later, according to two administration officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The earlier operation was cancelled after a phone call between Trump and Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while lawmakers worked to pass a $4.6 billion border aid package. Plus, details about it had leaked and authorities worried about the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
Police departments around the Baltimore area said Thursday that the federal government had not notified them of any planned activity.
“I would imagine maybe they (ICE officers) are still figuring out where they will go,” Niburg said. “They may just be gathering additional information. Thy may literally not know where they’re going until Saturday.”
ICE, a part of the Department of Homeland Security, said in an email to The Baltimore Sun that it was prevented for security reasons from offering “specific details related to ongoing enforcement operations before the conclusion of those actions.”
It said the agency “prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who have received criminal convictions, have pending criminal charges, are determined to be a national security or public safety threat or are an immigration fugitive.”
Activists are circulating information about hotlines for immigrants to call and bolstering know-your-rights training.
Pelosi told reporters Thursday she is hoping the raids won’t split families, and she asked evangelical Christians to weigh in with the president.
“The concern is that you gain more numbers by taking action on families,” said Hector Garcia, executive director of Foreign-Born Information and Referral Network, a Howard County-based nonprofit organization.
“If ICE has a certain goal of a number of people that the present administration would like to report, one way to go about that is bringing in families, because now you’re talking about three, four or five people,” Garcia said. “However, the children might be American citizens. They might have been born here.”
The operation is similar to ones conducted regularly since 2003 that often produce hundreds of arrests. It is slightly unusual to target families, as opposed to immigrants with criminal histories, but not unprecedented. The Obama and Trump administrations have targeted families in previous operations.
But the latest operation is notable because of the politics swirling around it.
“President Trump’s continued threat of ICE raids is a cruel tactic aimed at stoking fear,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat. "If they move forward with this divisive move, it will tear apart families in Baltimore and across our state. This administration is choosing to throw decades of immigration policy aside and refusing to use their limited resources to target violent criminals. These inhumane, ineffective actions take us no closer to a solution on immigration policy, and I strongly oppose them.”
The administration has been straining to manage a border crisis, and some officials believe shows of force in deporting families would deter others migrants from coming. But others have criticized any move that draws resources away from the U.S.-Mexico border at a time when the Border Patrol is detaining four times the number of people it can hold. Also, a watchdog report found filthy, potentially dangerous conditions at some stations.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.