Maryland Sen. Van Hollen pushes for federal protection for immigrant workers during coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of immigrants from 10 countries, including El Salvador, Honduras and Haiti, have temporary protected status in the U.S. as a result of war, natural disasters and other disturbances in their home countries. But the Trump administration has sought to end these protections for the vast majority of these immigrants. It has argued that the TPS program isn’t meant to provide long-term relief, and some of the disasters that prompted the original issuance of TPS status have since abated.