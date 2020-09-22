Baltimore could end contract with Pugh-connected financier after IG details failure to disclose donations to her

Baltimore’s top lawyer will recommend the city consider ending its contract with Grant Capital Management after the city’s inspector general found troubling omissions in the company’s bid for a lucrative contract regarding founder J.P. Grant’s donations to ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh.
The investigation was spurred by revelations last year about Grant in Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal. Grant wrote the former Democratic mayor checks for $170,000, according to federal prosecutors, despite knowing that she was illegally funneling the funds into her political campaign and toward buying a house.
Pugh is serving a three-year prison sentence for her fraud scheme, in which she sold her self-published books to organizations and individuals with business before the state and the city while serving as a state senator and then as mayor.
Grant Capital Management has a longstanding agreement with the city, dubbed the “master lease,” to help city agencies pay for large contracts. The company quickly provides money upfront to pay for capital projects, with the city paying it back with interest over time. As of December, officials said the city had financed roughly $135 million via the master lease with the company.
Inspector General Isabel Cumming’s report, released Tuesday, found Grant Capital Management should not have been considered for a renewed master lease in 2018. The company failed to comply with the terms of the city’s solicitation, according to the report, because it submitted a false affidavit along with its bid.
In its 2018 solicitation for a renewed master lease agreement, Baltimore required a signed affidavit attesting that the company was in compliance with state election law. A Grant Capital Management official signed the form under penalty of perjury, according to the report.
In reality, the inspector general wrote, Grant Capital Management officials did not file the campaign finance disclosure forms required of people who do business with the city. Cumming asked Grant and his attorney to provide any forms filed by the firm, “but none were ever produced.”
Cumming wrote that, given Grant’s position as a city contractor, his payments to Pugh “appear to have been made with the intent to buy political influence and/or in direct exchange for political influence.” City business must be approved by the Board of Estimates, which the mayor effectively controls.
Grant rejected that idea in an interview with Cumming, according to the report.
“During his OIG interview, Grant, with his attorney present, declined to answer questions related to his payments to Pugh, citing ongoing legal issues,” it states. “However, Grant did state that the payments he made to Pugh were atypical and maintained that he has never made illegal payments or provided illegal benefits to any other City elected official or employee.”
He could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.
In response to the investigation’s finding, City Solicitor Dana Moore said she would recommend that Grant Capital Management’s contract be revoked.
She will also ask the Board of Estimates to consider proceedings to evaluate whether to block the company from any future business with the city.
Moore plans to present her recommendation to the five-member panel at next week’s meeting.
Latest Politics
If the city does end its relationship with Grant Capital Management, it has a second master lease agreement to fall back on. A contract with a new firm was approved in July.