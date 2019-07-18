ICE exploring possible Baltimore-area detention facility to hold 600 to 800 detainees

Federal immigration enforcement officials are exploring the possibility of opening a detention center near Baltimore that is capable of housing 600 to 800 men and women.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted an advertisement in April on a federal contracts forum seeking to identify one or more potential locations in Maryland. A new facility would join Maryland’s three existing ICE detention centers in Worcester, Frederick and Howard counties.
Immigration officials with the Baltimore field office referred questions about the advertisement to ICE headquarters. ICE officials did not immediately return a request for comment on the advertisement this week.
The deadline for Maryland submissions was April 18. The Baltimore Sun filed a Freedom of Information Act request to view the submissions, but ICE officials missed the deadline to respond and did not return multiple messages about the request.
Any submissions received by ICE would not be considered a formal offer and cannot be used to form a binding contract, according to the ad.
The listing is an early step in gathering information that may help the Department of Homeland Security broaden its holding capacity in Maryland. The ad states ICE would consider existing facilities, newly constructed facilities or physical additions to existing structures.
Immigration authorities have been stepping up arrests nationwide and have proposed creating multiple new immigration detention centers across the country. President Donald Trump also announced plans for raids this month to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrant families in cities including Baltimore.
The advertisement states ICE officials want the new Maryland site to be within a 50-mile radius of its Baltimore field office, located at 31 Hopkins Plaza. It should serve as a transportation hub for picking up and dropping off ICE detainees and be capable of providing minimum, medium and maximum security beds, according to the ad.
Still, immigration officials may soon release a more formal request for proposals, the ad states.
Some immigration advocates, like those at the ACLU of Maryland, oppose the expansion of detention centers, arguing the facilities make it easier for the federal government to detain people.
The nonprofit is in early stages of organizing an opposition to ICE’s potential expansion in the state, according to Nick Steiner, an attorney and Equal Justice Works Immigrants’ Rights fellow at the ACLU of Maryland.
Steiner also sent a public records request to ICE officials in May asking to view any responses and has not received an answer. The ACLU is treating ICE’s failure to respond to the information request as “constructive denial," according to Steiner. He said suing the government agency is a possibility but added the organization is looking at other options.
More bed space in federal detention centers means more people incarcerated, Steiner said.
“I think caging people, especially extremely vulnerable people like asylum seekers, is extremely inappropriate,” Steiner said. “It re-traumatizes people who have already experienced trauma just trying to get here.”
ICE officials say prospective Maryland facilities should be capable of providing detention, medical care, guard services, meals, transportation, and other services for exclusively adult women and men detainees, according to the ad.
Among other desired qualities, the facility will have at least 30 beds in a medical unit and 20-30 segregation beds. It should be within about 30 minutes of emergency services including medical, fire and law enforcement.
The facility should also be located within 90 minutes of Baltimore-Washington International and Harrisburg International airports for the Justice Prisoner & Alien Transportation System, which moves prisoners between judicial districts, correction institutions, and foreign countries, the ad states.
Brandon Wu, a Washington resident and community organizer with Sanctuary DMV, said he and other individuals in the Baltimore region have been trying to gather information about who responded to the ads by making phone calls to local jails, county executives, and sheriffs in hopes of stopping the creation of a new center.
“It’s all part of this broader national trend,” Wu said. “There are a lot of fights happening around the country that are very similar to this, and we’re making a pretty concerted effort to plug into that and be a part of a nationwide effort. ... We really want to be part of a coordinated movement.”