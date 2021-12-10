Baltimore-area casinos launch in-person sports betting

Visitors to the sportsbook have a vast menu of options for how to wager their money. Gamblers can make straight bets on the outcomes of games; make over/under picks in which traders set a likely combined score and betters wager on whether the actual score will be higher or lower; make moneyline bets on the ultimate winners of contests without considering the score; or try parlays, a series of bets placed at once that only pay out if all are winners.