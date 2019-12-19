City and state officials say they regularly double-check to make sure people receiving a property tax credit for homeowners are eligible for the benefit. But, those checks might not have flagged the property of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who promised to repay $1,095 this week for receiving the tax credit for a home in which he did not live.
Baltimore Finance Director Henry Raymond said “errors and inappropriately applied” homestead credits are often corrected because staff in the city’s Fiscal Integrity Office and the Housing Department “routinely run checks” to verify that those receiving the credit are eligible for it.
For example, Raymond said the Fiscal Integrity Office periodically runs a listing of rental properties from a centralized real estate listing database, and compares properties on the list to those currently receiving the homestead credit. Any properties found on both lists are forwarded to the Housing Department for further investigation and could have their homestead credit stripped by the state tax department, Raymond said.
“These checks are often the result of tips provided by other property owners, but can also result from larger data analysis projects conducted by the city,” Raymond said in an email.
Jason Davidson, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, said the state department has a dedicated audit team that reviews homestead accounts for compliance and inconsistencies.
Maryland revoked credits on 8,035 homes this year, which includes 1,018 homes in Baltimore. Davidson said the “circumstances vary for the reason an account [credit] is revoked.”
Almost 375,000 Maryland homes received the homestead credit this year, according to Davidson. In Baltimore, about 39,000 homeowners received the credit this year. The homestead tax credit dates to the 1970s, when state lawmakers created the program to help homeowners deal with rapidly rising property taxes.
Young became the latest official accused of misusing the program when it was revealed he collected a homestead tax credit on a rowhouse in East Baltimore that he doesn’t live in. For years Young has collected property tax credits from a Madison Street house worth $70,000. He also owns a $62,600 condo on Central Avenue that is five blocks away from his longtime Madison Street home.
However, Young recently moved full time into the Central Avenue condo and gave the Madison Street home to his daughter and her husband. Young didn’t update his real estate records to collect the homestead tax credit at his condo, said Lester Davis, a spokesman for Young.
Instead, Young continued to collect benefits at the Madison Street house. Davis said Young could have collected the credit at his new address, but Young forgot to update his paperwork because the switch happened after he was elevated to the city’s top job in April.
Young isn’t collecting rent from his daughter, Davis said, but he is registering the house as a rental property. Young told reporters he is also paying back the tax credit he collected on his rowhouse.
As of Thursday, Young had updated state records to reflect that the Madison Street address was no longer his principal residence. He also submitted a revised financial disclosure form to the city ethics board.
A Sun analysis of Baltimore City Council members showed four members received the homestead tax credit, and only on properties those members claimed were their primary residences.
Homeowners must meet several requirements to obtain homestead credits for their property. To receive the credit, for instance, the homeowner must have lived in the residence for at least six months of the year, unless the owner was temporarily unable to do so “by reason of illness or need of special care,” according to Davidson, spokesman for the state tax department.
Homestead credits are applied directly to the property owner’s tax bill. To check the status of an application, homeowners can visit the assessments agency’s website, and type in their address on the Real Property Data Search page.
A 2011 Baltimore Sun investigation into improperly collected homestead tax credits spurred several elected officials to pay back wrongly received tax breaks.
For instance, former Baltimore Circuit Court Clerk Frank M. Conaway Sr. paid back more than $3,600 in credits for taxes on a rental home he owns after it emerged he had wrongly been receiving a homestead tax break on the house for years. Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and her then-husband, Kent, collected $4,437 in homestead credits before she became Baltimore’s mayor. Those collections violated a state law prohibiting married couples from claiming the break on more than one residence.
In 2007 lawmakers enacted a law requiring homeowners to submit a one-time application for credit eligibility. That law was designed to prevent homeowners from improperly receiving credit on multiple properties used as vacation homes or rentals. However, Maryland revoked credits on more than 550 Baltimore homes in 2012 after a Sun investigation turned up many examples of owners “double-dipping” on two, three or even four homes. The program cost Baltimore $120 million in foregone revenue that year.
Baltimore Sun reporters Luke Broadwater and Talia Richman contributed to this article.