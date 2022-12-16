Gov. Hogan gifts Maryland state workers a pre-Christmas day off

In the spirit of Christmas, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Twitter Friday that state employees will not be required to work Friday, Dec. 23, making a four-day holiday weekend.

In past years, the governor has declared Christmas Eve a holiday to allow state workers to spend time with their loved ones ahead of Christmas Day. The governor has sometimes added a day off around other holidays depending on their timing.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both fall on weekend days this year. State workers also are off Monday, Dec. 26 for the holiday.

”I am declaring December 23 a state holiday so that our hardworking employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones and as another way we can show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have helped us change Maryland for the better,” Hogan wrote.

