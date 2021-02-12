Maryland Gov. Hogan, other elected officials head to White House to meet with Biden on coronavirus recovery plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan heads to the White House with other elected officials Friday for an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden about his coronavirus recovery plan.
The meeting, to include four governors and five mayors from both parties, is designed to accelerate momentum for the Democratic president’s “American Rescue Plan,” which would include a third round of economic impact payments to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, according to the White House.
The $1.9 trillion aid package is being considered by Congress.
Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Hogan will be joined by three other governors: Democrats Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Andrew Cuomo of New York and Republican Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.
Also invited are Democratic mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Latoya Cantrell of New Orleans, Mike Duggan of Detroit and Republican mayors Francis Suarez of Miami and Jeff Williams of Arlington, Texas.
