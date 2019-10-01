Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday appointed four new members to the University of Maryland Medical System board of directors after a self-dealing scandal rocked the hospital network and resulted in the resignations of its CEO, four other top officials and Baltimore’s mayor.
Tuesday’s appointments mean a majority of the 26-member board is new to the organization. The replacements are required under a state law passed this year that mandated reforms at the hospital network, including that all appointed board members must step down by the end of 2019, to be replaced or reappointed by the governor.
The board has been under fire since March, when The Baltimore Sun reported a third of its 30 members or their companies had deals with the system, some of which were not competitively bid. They included then-Mayor Catherine Pugh, a Democrat who made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling children’s books in a sole-source arrangement with UMMS. She later resigned from the board and as mayor amid multiple investigations into the book deals.
The hospital system’s CEO, Robert A. Chrencik, resigned in April, and four other executives resigned in June from their jobs.
The Republican governor on Tuesday appointed Thomas Scott, president of an engineering and construction firm, to replace M&T Bank executive August Chiasera. He named Elizabeth Sweeney, a municipal finance analyst, to replace James Soltesz, an engineering firm executive.
Hogan also appointed Keith McMahan, the president of the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce and a GOP donor, to replace former state Sen. Francis X. Kelly, an insurance executive considered the founding father of the hospital network; and business consultant Robert Wallace to replace engineering executive Robert Rauch.
The governor reappointed businessman Barry Gossett, who donates to politicians from both parties, and Louis Pope, former state GOP chairman, to their seats on the board.
All new board members are subject to confirmation votes by the state Senate, but take office Tuesday and can serve until the Senate votes on their appointments after it convenes in January for a new session.
Board members can serve up to two five-year terms. In the past, board members often stayed beyond the end of their terms if a governor didn’t replace them,
The medical system board has elected James “Chip” DiPaula Jr. as its new chairman and Alexander Williams Jr. as its new vice chairman. They’ll serve in those roles for the remainder of the year. Former Chairman Stephen A. Burch was among several board members who resigned amid the scandal.
In addition to mandating a gradual replacement of the current board and requiring term limits, the new law banned no-bid contracts for board members and required a state audit of the hospital system’s contracting practices. The law requires the Office of Legislative Audits to report its findings to Hogan and top lawmakers by Dec. 15.