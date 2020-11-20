Maryland Gov. Hogan: Trump’s refusal help Biden transition team is ‘outrageous’

During a string of early morning cable news appearances Friday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lambasted President Donald Trump over his refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Trump and his legal team have repeatedly attempted to undermine the results of the Nov. 3 election with a bevy of legal challenges, many of which have been tossed aside by federal judges, as well as efforts to sway Republican election officials in key swing state Michigan.
“These ridiculous challenges that are not based on fact need to end,” Hogan said during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
Hogan argued that Trump administration efforts to hamper Biden’s transition team by withholding funds and information would impede efforts to quell the coronavirus pandemic, which is surging nationwide.
“The mistake right now of not sharing information with the incoming administration is outrageous,” Hogan said on CNBC. “It’s bad for Donald Trump, it’s bad for the Republican Party, bad for the country and our standing in the world.”
Meanwhile, Hogan called on congressional leaders to develop an economic stimulus package to aid localities battling COVID-19. Congressional Democrats and Republicans have been deadlocked on a second stimulus bill. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion relief bill in October, about $1 trillion smaller than their previous attempt in May. The majority-Republican Senate has not voted on the measure.
Hogan also spoke about his Thursday meeting with Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other members of the National Governors Association’s executive committee. Harris and Biden were “mostly in listening mode,” Hogan said on Fox News, and he expressed the urgency of hastening the transition and allocating resources for vaccine distribution.
“We’ve got to get the transition moving so that they can get up to speed from the outgoing administration,” Hogan said during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We’re in the middle of this war against the virus, and, you know, we’ve got to have everybody on the field.”
Hogan took issue with Treasury Steve Mnuchin’s announcement Thursday that he would not allow the Federal Reserve to continue with certain emergency lending programs beyond the end of the year.
“Right now our economy is extremely fragile,” Hogan said on CNBC. “They need to have the flexibility to do that type of lending and investing on an emergency basis.”
During his Fox News appearance, Hogan spoke about his decision this week to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland: he instituted a 10 p.m. mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants, barred visitors at hospitals and nursing homes (with some exceptions), and ordered that no fans be permitted at sporting events in the state.
Maryland saw its highest number of daily new cases Thursday — 2,910 — and deaths and hospitalizations from the virus have climbed in recent weeks. More than 1,200 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Maryland hospitals as of Friday, and the state announced that 25 more Marylanders died from the virus. Hogan said several hospitals in the state are at or nearing capacity.
Restaurants, retail stores, religious facilities and more are still operating at 50% capacity in Maryland. Hogan spoke of balancing the interests of the business community and the general public during his Fox News interview Friday.
“It’s a choice between a bad choice and a bad choice,” Hogan said. “I’m a lifelong small businessman that only ran for governor to help small businesses grow and to put more people to work, but we’re also trying to keep our hospitals from overflowing.
“I don’t really care what people think.”