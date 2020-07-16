White House accuses Hogan of employing ‘revisionist history’ in criticizing Trump’s pandemic response

The Trump White House fired back Thursday at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, saying his recent sharp criticism of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus pandemic response amounts to “revisionist history.”
“Yeah, it’s really striking — his comments — especially when you compare them to his past comments,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said after the first question at an afternoon news briefing was about a Hogan op-ed on the subject.
“This is revisionist history by Gov. Hogan and it stands in stark contrast to what he said on March 19 where he praised the great communication the president has had with governors,” she said.
In the piece published Thursday in The Washington Post, the governor accused Trump of a disjointed response to the pandemic, which has infected more than 3.4 million people and caused more than 136,000 deaths in the United States.
“I’d watched as the president downplayed the outbreak’s severity and as the White House failed to issue public warnings, draw up a 50-state strategy, or dispatch medical gear or lifesaving ventilators from the national stockpile to American hospitals,” Hogan wrote.
Thursday’s exchange amounted to an escalation of tensions between the Trump administration and Hogan, who is releasing a political memoir this month and says he would consider a 2024 presidential candidacy. The op-ed was adapted from the upcoming book.
Hogan has occasionally criticized the Trump administration in the past over the pandemic response, and considered a run against the first-term president in the 2020 Republican primaries. While he visited the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire, Hogan took few concrete steps to begin a campaign and ultimately decided against it.
But in a Fox News appearance after a White House conference call in March with state executives, Hogan — the outgoing chair of the National Governors Association — said: “I want to compliment the president and the vice president for really great communication with the governors.”
McEnany cited that comment Thursday. She also said that in April, Hogan “in fact thanked the president for the progress we’ve seen in federal and state coordination in recent weeks.”
As NGA chair, Hogan has urged the federal government to help states lacking adequate personal protective equipment and medical supplies for health care workers.
Asked for comment on the White House statements, Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci referred a reporter to an April 17 Trump tweet in which the president said it was the states that needed to take more action.
“The States have to step up their TESTING,” the president tweeted.
Latest Politics
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.