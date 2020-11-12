Maryland Gov. Hogan cancels family Thanksgiving plans due to COVID-19; instead, he’ll have dinner with just his wife

There won’t be a family Thanksgiving dinner in the governor’s mansion this year.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t be getting together with his three daughters, three sons-in-law, and four grandchildren as planned. After urging state residents Tuesday to rethink plans with those who live outside their homes amid rising coronavirus cases, he said Thursday that his family decided to stay home with their immediate families due to virus fears, instead of celebrating the holiday together in the governor’s mansion.
Hogan said he expects to eat dinner alone with his wife, Yumi, Maryland’s first lady.
“I am taking my own advice,” Hogan said at a Thursday news conference announcing more federal pandemic spending.
Hogan hadn’t always done that, admitting this summer that he erred in watching movies without masks on with his daughters, sons-in-law and grandkids, especially because his grandchildren had been at camp. He said there can be a "false sense of security when you’re spending time with family and friends.”
“Family gatherings are the most dangerous thing that we have, according to our contact tracing,” Hogan said Thursday. “We’re taking it to heart.”
Amid surging virus cases and hospitalizations, Hogan tightened restrictions on restaurants Tuesday and said the state is strongly discouraging gatherings of more than 25 people. He warned Thursday that more restrictions could be coming.
“The reality is that you can just as easily get the virus by hosting a group of friends to watch football on Sunday, or celebrating a family birthday, or the Thanksgiving holiday that’s fast approaching,” he said Tuesday. “Each of us has to be more cautious and more vigilant.”