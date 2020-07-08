Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Time is probably right’ to retire name of Washington football team

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is jumping on board the movement to rename Washington’s professional football team — even though he previously supported keeping the “Redskins” name.
“I think the time is probably right,” Hogan said Wednesday morning on the “Today” show on NBC. “I’m glad they’re having the discussion. I believe the name will be changed.”
Majority owner Dan Snyder announced last week that the team was embarking on a “thorough review” of its name, which is widely understood to be a racist slur and offensive to Native Americans. Snyder has been under renewed pressure in recent weeks to rename the team, including from FedEx, which holds the naming rights on the team’s stadium in Prince George’s County.
“Look, I grew up in the Washington area as a Redskins fan. It’s got a lot of history associated with the name,” Hogan, a Republican, told “Today” host Craig Melvin. “But I understand it’s a hurtful name and in today’s context, it probably should be changed.”
“You acknowledge that it’s a slur?” Melvin asked.
“Absolutely,” Hogan responded.
Hogan previously offered a different view of the name.
“I like to call them the Washington Redskins and I don’t think the government has any business whatsoever trying to tell a private enterprise what they should call themselves. There used to be a thing called freedom of speech,” Hogan told The Washington Times editorial board in 2014.
He added: “I also understand that a lot of people are offended by the name, but a lot of people are offended by Washington. Maybe they should drop that from the name.”
At the time, Hogan was deep in his first campaign for governor, against then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, a Democrat who now represents Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Congress. In the Times piece, Hogan derided Brown for attending games and calling for a name change at the same time. calling him a “hypocrite.”