Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday said the state will move forward with a formal bidding process to redevelop the long-stalled State Center project in Baltimore ― and begin relocating state workers to prepare for demolition.
The governor made the announcement despite ongoing litigation over Hogan’s effort to remove the current developer of the project.
“This is exciting news on a long-awaited, transformative project that we have been committed to and pushing hard for since day one of my administration,” Hogan said in a statement.
The governor said the 3,300 state employees from 12 agencies working at the site will be relocated in phases, beginning with the Maryland Department of Labor. Hogan pledged all workers would remain in Baltimore City, and told state agencies to begin looking for other commercial office space.
Last year, the Hogan administration officially launched a do-over for the stalled project in Midtown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Department of General Services issuing a request for expressions of interest in taking over the redevelopment of 28 acres of state offices, a project seen as key to economic growth on the west side of the city.
That process attracted expressions of interest from eight developers.
The project, however, has been mired in lawsuits with a developer that began working on it in 2009. Baltimore-based Ekistics LLC was planning a $1.5 billion redevelopment that included new offices for hundreds of state workers, residences and shops.
Hogan, a Republican, called for a new developer, citing slow progress and runaway costs. The state sued Ekistics in 2017 to force it out of its leases and Ekistics countersued.
Ekistics argued the state’s actions were politically motivated. The developer was hired under former Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat.
The Democrat-controlled General Assembly passed legislation in an effort to ensure community involvement in new plans for State Center. The legislation required a community benefits agreement and local hiring. It also urged continuing with plans that call for a mixed-use development that houses state agencies and includes a grocery store.
