Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has returned nearly $63,000 in campaign contributions after the Maryland Democratic Party accused dozens of his donors of violating election law.
The Republican governor’s latest campaign finance report, filed this week, shows most of the contributions were returned on July 30, just days after Democrats filed a complaint with the Maryland State Board of Elections accusing 96 businesses and individuals of violating the state’s limit on contributions.
Under Maryland law, donors may not give more than $6,000 to a candidate every four years.
Hogan refunded $5,000 to car dealer Len Stoler and $500 each to lobbyist Gerry Evans and his real estate company now run by his brother, among others.
“We are winding down the campaign and as a part of that process have refunded the excessive portions of a handful of contributions," said Chris Ashby, a lawyer for the governor’s campaign. “The total refunded is a tiny fraction, about one-third of one percent, of the $19 million we raised from 50,000 donors in the course of Governor Hogan’s winning campaign.”
In July, days before the campaign refunded the money, Ashby called the Democrats’ complaint to the state Board of Elections “false” and “sloppy."
The incumbent governor spent nearly $9 million on TV advertising during his victory over Democrat Ben Jealous to return to the governor’s mansion. With about 1.2 million ballots cast in his favor, Hogan got the most votes ever by any Maryland governor, eclipsing Martin O’Malley’s record from 2010.
After the refunds, Hogan’s campaign account now has just $7,656 left.