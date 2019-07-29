Gov. Hogan calls President Trump’s anti-Baltimore tweets ‘outrageous and inappropriate’

Three days after President Donald Trump attacked Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess,” Gov. Larry Hogan called his comments “outrageous and inappropriate."
“Enough is enough,” Hogan, the state’s Republican governor, said in an interview Monday on WBAL-AM’s “C4″ show. “People are completely fed up with this kind of nonsense. Why are we not focused on solving the problems and getting to work? ... Quite frankly, what is the president doing? What is the Congress doing?”
Hogan has been criticized, including by his predecessor Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley, for not speaking out against Trump, a fellow Republican.
Hogan’s spokesman released a statement over the weekend that said: “Baltimore city is truly the very heart of our state, and more attacks between politicians aren’t going to get us anywhere.”
Hogan said he immediately defended the city, but doesn’t think a war of tweets solves anything.
“It’s the heart of the state,” Hogan said of Baltimore.
The president took to Twitter Saturday, Sunday and again today to insult U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, and his district.
The tweets came just two days after Cummings’ committee voted to subpoena senior White House officials, including Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for their communications via private email accounts and messaging apps. Also last week, Cummings lashed out during a hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that he chairs at Kevin McAleenan, head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, for the living conditions of child migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.