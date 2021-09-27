Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration for Annapolis tornado, other impacts of Ida

So far, the accommodations have cost $16,295 in local, state and federal dollars, Hogan said in the letter. Initially, the local human services and health departments, along with the American Red Cross, helped provide clothing, food and child care needs for the evacuees. Then, the Cecil County Department of Community Services took over to continue providing food and shelter, Hogan’s letter stated. Cecil County Public Schools provided meal services to the impacted families and transportation services to allow children to continue attending their classes.