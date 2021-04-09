Gov. Hogan vetoes key parts of Maryland police reform package; override by General Assembly likely

The third would overhaul how officers in Maryland are disciplined and how complaints are handled. It would repeal the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a 1974 law that guarantees job protections and due process rights for officers accused of wrongdoing, and replace it with a new system controlled largely by civilians. That bill would also more than double the limit on how much police departments sued in state court can be forced to pay in damages and set up a process for state regulators to kick problem officers out of the profession.