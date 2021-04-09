Gov. Hogan vetoes key parts of Maryland police reform package; override by General Assembly likely

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed most of a landmark police reform package Friday evening, setting up a faceoff with the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, where leaders have vowed to pass the legislation into law with or without his support.
The three bills rejected by Hogan, a Republican, contain nearly all of the most controversial provisions in the sweeping four-part Maryland Police Accountability Act. The package overwhelmingly passed the legislature earlier this week despite vehement criticism from police unions and opposition by nearly all of its Republicans members.
Top Democrats contend the legislation is urgently needed to restore public trust and confidence in law enforcement and meets demands from protesters for greater police accountability and transparency.
Democrats appear to have enough support to override all three of Hogan’s vetoes in the General Assembly. Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said his chamber would do so on Saturday, two days before they’re scheduled to adjourn their annual 90-day session.
One of the bills Hogan vetoed would allow the public to obtain disciplinary records and complaints against officers in the state, files that are currently confidential, and put new limits on when police can obtain so-called “no-knock” search warrants.
The second would rewrite a legal standard for when officers can use force — requiring that it be “necessary and proportional” — and create new criminal penalties for serious instances of excessive force by police.
The third would overhaul how officers in Maryland are disciplined and how complaints are handled. It would repeal the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a 1974 law that guarantees job protections and due process rights for officers accused of wrongdoing, and replace it with a new system controlled largely by civilians. That bill would also more than double the limit on how much police departments sued in state court can be forced to pay in damages and set up a process for state regulators to kick problem officers out of the profession.
In a statement announcing the vetoes, Hogan claimed the police reform efforts would “further erode police morale, community relationships, and public confidence” and would backfire by causing “great damage to police recruitment and retention.”
The only bill in the package the governor did not veto is one that will create a statewide body tasked with investigating all civilian deaths at the hands of police in Maryland. The unit, housed in the Maryland attorney general’s office, would turn its findings over to a local state’s attorney to decide whether to pursue criminal charges against an officer.
The governor agreed to let that bill become law without his signature.
Altering the use-of-force standard drew the most vehement opposition during legislative debate, with GOP lawmakers such as Sen. Justin Ready of Carroll County claiming it would tip the scales against officers and threaten them with prison terms of up to 10 years over split-second decisions made in stressful and dangerous situations.
Those pressing for the change argued that the current standard — outlined by a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision — is broken, giving police too much freedom use force against civilians and making it too hard to hold officers accountable after avoidable killings or beatings.
Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Baltimore Democrat who sponsored two of the bills vetoed by Hogan, repeatedly listed during legislative meetings the names of people killed by police in Maryland to highlight the urgency and life-and-death stakes of the issue.
Supporters of the legislation argued that secrecy surrounding how departments handle complaints against officers — most of which are dismissed without any discipline being meted out — has eroded trust in law enforcement. They say public scrutiny of disciplinary records would let residents judge whether law enforcement adequately polices itself. Critics, including Hogan, contended that releasing all complaints — even those deemed baseless by internal investigators — is unfair and could tarnish the reputations of good officers.
Hogan also chose not to veto legislation giving voters in Baltimore a chance to decide whether the city should take full control of the Baltimore Police Department, which has been a state agency since before the Civil War. The question would appear on local ballots in either 2022 or 2024.
The governor didn’t endorse the measure, but opted not to block it. If approved by Baltimore voters, local police control would likely give Baltimore’s mayor and City Council greater power to regulate the department.