Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Donald Trump’s election lawsuits are ‘wrong for the country’

As President Donald Trump continued Thursday to make baseless claims of rampant voter fraud and pursued lawsuits to sway the election, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called out the president’s actions as “wrong for the country.”
“Look, everyone in America wants a free and fair election. It’s a cornerstone of our whole process. Every state is, I think, working really hard to make sure those votes are counted," Hogan said on PBS. “But just frivolous lawsuits to drag this out? If there’s no merit to them, absolutely, it’s wrong for the country.”
PBS host Margaret Hoover suggested to the governor that Trump has a history of being litigious, and Hogan agreed.
“I haven’t read all of the lawsuits that they’re filing and so, you know, I hate to really opine. But there’s no question you’re right: It is a guy who has always been very litigious and used lawsuits as a strategic effort throughout his entire career,” Hogan said.
Hogan, who like Trump is a Republican, said the president’s latest actions are a culmination of a monthslong strategy to sow doubt in the electoral process and open the door for lawsuits.
“The president has been saying for months that all mail-in voting was going to be bad and that they were going to be cheating. And look: If there are issues and problems, we ought to root them out,” Hogan said. “But to just question the entire process before it happened, I think was wrong, but it was setting himself up for the kinds of things that they’re doing now.”
Hogan also said “there’s a part of me” that worries that Trump won’t concede the election if indeed he loses.
“While I think they’re going to continue to challenge some of these states in various courts, I think there’s going to be growing pressure for him to change his tune and maybe accept the results of the election,” Hogan said.
The interview for Hoover’s show “Firing Line” was recorded Thursday morning, but clips were posted online after Trump gave an evening speech at the White House in which he falsely claimed that the election was rigged or being stolen from him.
Hogan also addressed the election during a Thursday evening news conference at the State House.
“I haven’t seen any evidence whatsoever of any widespread fraud anywhere. I’m sure there will be an isolated case here and there of something that went wrong in small numbers,” Hogan told reporters. “But, you know, I think the great thing about our country is everybody gets a chance to vote. We count the votes and then we all live with the results and try to get behind the commander in chief.”
Though people are anxious to know who wins the presidential election, Hogan advised: “Everybody’s got to be patient.”
Hogan did not support Trump, instead choosing to write in the name of the late President Ronald Reagan on his mail-in ballot. Hogan also participated in a video with the No Labels organization this week, joining West Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, in calling on Americans to respect the results of the election.