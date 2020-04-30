Maryland Gov. Hogan’s choice for president? He won’t say.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t say who he is supporting in the 2020 presidential election.
Hogan was asked by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa about the election during a live interview on the newspaper’s website Thursday morning.
Costa noted that the Republican governor’s choices include Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden and now U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who left the Republican part and is considering a third-party run.
Hogan said he’s too busy managing Maryland’s response to the pandemic and leading the nonpartisan National Governors Association to focus on politics.
“I’ll pass on that question and we’ll figure that out in November,” Hogan said.
Hogan has walked a delicate line with the president ever since Trump was elected in 2016 but even more so during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan hasn’t outwardly criticized Trump, but he has noted when the president has made false and incorrect statements about how the federal government is handling the pandemic. Hogan also has offered praise for Vice President Mike Pence and federal coronavirus task force members Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Hogan was courted for a potential presidential challenge last year, but he opted not to run. He formed a national organization, An America United, but hasn’t announced what his next political step might be.
Back in the 2016 election cycle, Hogan was an early supporter of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Republican primary. After Christie bowed out, Hogan declined to endorse Trump. The governor said he wrote in the name of his father, former U.S. Rep. Larry Hogan Sr., for president when he voted in November.