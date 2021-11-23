Gov. Hogan, taking aim at Marilyn Mosby’s handling of cases, orders review of state funding for Baltimore City prosecutors

The governor, who has frequently sparred with Democratic leaders in Baltimore over policing and their responses to violent crime, claimed “now was not the time for finger-pointing” over persistent killings in the city, which has one of the nation’s highest per capita homicide rates. But Hogan went on to suggest that Mosby’s leadership of the State’s Attorney’s Office, where she has refused to prosecute certain low-level drug and other arrests, is at least partly to blame for the violence.