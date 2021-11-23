Gov. Hogan, taking aim at Marilyn Mosby’s handling of cases, orders review of state funding for Baltimore City prosecutors

Claiming that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s handling of criminal prosecutions is contributing to violent crime in the city, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday ordered a review of funding for the office and demanded Mosby produce detailed statistics on how often her office dismisses cases or strikes deals with defendants.
The governor, who has frequently sparred with Democratic leaders in Baltimore over policing and their responses to violent crime, claimed “now was not the time for finger-pointing” over persistent killings in the city, which has one of the nation’s highest per capita homicide rates. But Hogan went on to suggest that Mosby’s leadership of the State’s Attorney’s Office, where she has refused to prosecute certain low-level drug and other arrests, is at least partly to blame for the violence.
The second-term Republican claimed Baltimore needs “a prosecutor who will actually prosecute violent criminals.” The Hogan-ordered review of the office’s funding won’t freeze the budget or withhold any state dollars, although the governor threatened to potentially do so in the future.
Hogan also announced he would speed up state community safety grants, a $10 million program that pays for lighting, cameras and security patrols for certain community organizations and business districts, and prodded the Baltimore Police Department to more aggressively patrol “high-crime areas” in the city at the Tuesday press conference at the State House in Annapolis.
“Our police department is always focused on those areas,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said later Tuesday afternoon in response to Hogan’s comments. The mayor said they would not publicly discuss the specifics of police deployment strategies.
Scott said he wasn’t going to trade political shots with the governor through the news media. Scott, a Democrat, said the crime fight in Baltimore will require cooperation from all levels of state and city government and he spoke of his work to reconvene the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
“Whatever the governor decides to do is his thing,” Scott said.
Hogan also vowed to bring back two legislative proposals he’s backed in the past — a bill to stiffen penalties for illegal firearms and another to require that courts track and publish data on sentences issued by individual judges — as emergency proposals during the Maryland General Assembly’s upcoming December special session.
Democratic lawmakers have dismissed those proposals before and Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, suggested on Tuesday they would again, calling Hogan’s latest moves “just performative politics.”
Ferguson said a majority of state senators have backed “targeted, thoughtful investments in communities that are most vulnerable” to crime but noted the governor had “repeatedly vetoed” those proposals. Ferguson said he hoped Hogan might work with lawmakers on “proactive solutions” that address poverty, strengthen the state’s probation and parole agency, and improve coordination between state law enforcement and local cops.
The governor claimed that only tough-on-crime policies could truly stem gun violence in Baltimore, an approach at odds with a more progressive agenda for criminal justice reform and “holistic” solutions to crime touted by top leaders in the city, including Mosby and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
“The reality is, no matter what actions we take, Baltimore City will never get control of the violence if they don’t arrest more, prosecute more and sentence more to get the most violent criminals off the streets,” Hogan said.