During Dixon’s tenure as mayor from 2007 to 2010, homicides in Baltimore dropped from 282 to 238 annually under her strategy of focusing on violent repeat offenders. Vignarajah has pledged to bring homicides under 200 a year. Smith on Wednesday released a web video highlighting the pain of mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence. On the video, he speaks about the homicide of his younger brother, Dionay, in 2017.