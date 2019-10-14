The city of Baltimore and The Stronach Group, which owns horse racing tracks in Maryland, is pursuing a deal to keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore by asking the legislature to authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to finance $375 million in upgrades to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and the Laurel Park track in Anne Arundel County. Under that plan, the legislature would need to assign more than $8 million annually from casino revenue that would have otherwise gone — within a decade — to a state fund for education.